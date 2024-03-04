Telugu Scholar Named President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad

Vijayawada: Noted scholar and proponent of Telugu and Hindi languages, Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, has been appointed as National President of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad.

The parishad is dedicated to the cause of promotion of Hindi language and Indian culture worldwide.

The announcement was welcomed by both Telugu and Hindi communities, recognizing Yarlagadda’s dedication to fostering linguistic harmony and national integration.

Yarlagadda’s remarkable contributions to the development and spread of both Telugu and Hindi languages have earned him praise.

The working group of Vishwa Hindi Parishad unanimously selected him for the two-year term. As national president, Yarlagadda would be required to travel extensively, promoting Hindi language and Indian culture across various countries.

“His appointment signifies the Parishad’s commitment to bridging the gap between regional languages and Hindi, so as to achieve national integration through linguistic unity,” a media release said.