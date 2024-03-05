Top
Telugu Catholic Bishops' Council met in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
5 March 2024 4:20 PM GMT
Telugu Catholic Bishops Council met in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Pope Francis has appointed three Bishops for the Telugu states, the Telugu Catholic Bishops' Council (TCBC) announced on Tuesday. They are Sagili Prakash for the Khammam diocese, Karnam Dhaman Kumar for the Nalgonda diocese and Gorantala Johannes for Kurnool. The appointments were made on February 17.

The council, governing body of Catholic Christian organisations in the Telugu states, is holding its three-day meeting to review activities at the St. John's Regional Seminary, Ramanthapur. It is being attended by members of the 12 Catholic dioceses and two Syro Malabar dioceses in the Telugu states.

All major superiors briefed the meeting on their activities, especially in the fields of health, education, social service, serving the marginalised and deprived people.

