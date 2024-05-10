Telangana's Female Voters Shift Towards Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a notable shift has emerged across Telangana state, with women voters in the districts increasingly throwing their support behind the Congress, swayed by the diminishing influence of the BRS. This trend contrasts with the varied perspectives of urban female voters, each voicing distinct political priorities.

The change in allegiance among rural women was first hinted at during the November 2023 Assembly elections, where women led the turnout, recording a substantial 71 per cent voting rate.

A significant electoral strategy for the Congress has been state-led initiatives such as the Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme and the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers up to 200 units of free electricity. These seem to have resonated deeply with the female electorate.

On the other hand, the BRS, despite its waning influence, continues to promote its previous initiatives like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and Gruha Laxmi. The BJP is capitalising on the Central government's introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill and welfare schemes like theUjjwala LPG scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana apart from schemes like Drone Didis and Lakhpati Didis.

Cash transfers to women have proven particularly persuasive, suggesting a trend that might unsettle the BJP in both Karnataka and Telangana state. This approach, focused on direct benefits, is anticipated to heavily influence the voting pattern.

Female voters like Emanuella Shreyitha, a student and first-time voter, express a strong desire for inclusive growth and a harmonious society.

"I would like to vote for inclusion and growth of women. My vote is for those who will work for the betterment of our nation. Earlier, instances of communal violence had increased and directly or indirectly, women are the ones facing the consequences. So, my vote, my duty is for those leaders who will work for a country filled with harmony, oneness and development," Shreyitha told DC.

Another young voter, Hannah Stuthika, highlighted her priorities for a government that champions education, economic balance and improved health facilities, particularly for women.

"I have been listening to speeches of leaders and trying to understand what their values and goals for our country are. The next five years are crucial, especially for our generation. I am voting for those who will prioritise education and research. A party that will reunite India beyond boundaries of religion and caste," she said.

B. Mrunalini, an advocate in the city, will vote for "tolerance". "It will be someone who is educated and experienced enough to understand that India flourishes only when the government works on the 3Es-employment, economy and education and balance of concentration of power and wealth. I will vote for someone who works for sustainable development especially when it comes to the environment and climate" she said.

Voices from the workforce also echo the need for attentive governance.

Karuna Peli, a midday meal worker, credited the Congress for timely salary payments and a receptive approach to worker grievances, hoping for a repeat of such governance on a national scale.

"If they can do it at the state level in just a few months, then I can only imagine what power in Delhi would look like," she said.

Gajulla Haritha, a daily-wage worker and a young mother, prefers a party that "honours traditional values while fostering global respect," a balance she found in the current leadership.