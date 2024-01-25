Telangana's chief innovation officer quits

Hyderabad: Shanta Thoutam, who had a long inning as Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana when the Bharata Rashtra Samithi was at the helm of affairs, finally resigned on Wednesday.

Even after the change of guard in the state and the new dispensation making its mind clear on appointments of the BRS government, be it political or administrative, a few including Shanta clung on to their posts. She put in her papers after IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan returned from Davos trip with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu.

However, others appointed by the previous BRS government including T-Hub chief executive officer M. Srinivas Rao, We Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula and SoFTNET CEO Shailesh Reddy are yet to resign.