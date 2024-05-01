Telangana States Temperatures Cross 46°C

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented surge of heat, the day temperature soared past the 46° Celsius mark for the first time this year.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), some places in the districts of Jagtial, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar recorded temperatures of 46.2°C.

Additionally, temperatures in other areas also escalated dramatically with Siddipet, Mancherial, Mulugu, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal, Warangal, Jangaon, Pedapalli, Jayashankar, Komuram Bheem and Mahabubabad showing temperatures above 45°C.

Every district recorded a maximum temperature exceeding 42°C. Even in the typically cooler locations, the mercury did not dip below significant highs. For instance, the lowest temperature recorded was in Hyderabad's Kukatpally, which still reached 42.4°C.

As the region grapples with these severe conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting that the heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next five days.

The persistently high temperatures, are notably remaining above 40°C even at 6 pm, with might temperatures showing not less than 35-36°C. The same has led to deserted streets, particularly during midday when the heat peaks.

In response to the relentless heat, the medical and health department had earlier issued a stern warning advising the public to stay indoors between 1 pm and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary. Special precautions are advised for vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly.

The recommended measures to mitigate the effects of the heat include using umbrellas, blacks ones preferably to block UV rays well, wearing sunglasses, donning light cotton clothing, and staying hydrated with energy drinks.