Telangana SLBC Promotes Financial Literacy With 2K Walk at Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) organised a 2K walk on the Osmania University campus as a part of its financial literacy week. Beginning from the university’s NCC gate and ending near Arts College, it saw 400 officials from the RBI and several banks. RBI regional director K. Nikhila said that the idea was to teach students and young adults the importance of compounding and the essentials of banking and cyber hygiene. SBI Hyderabad circle’s Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar said asked banks to conduct financial literary competitions in schools and colleges to impart knowledge among youth. Union Bank of India CGM K. Bhaskara Rao, SBI general manager Debashish Mitra, SLBC members, RBI executives, public and private sector bank officials and others participated.