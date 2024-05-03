Telangana Police Close Rohith Vemula Death Case File



According to the final finding of the police, Rohith committed suicide in fear of his real caste being revealed as he did not belong to the Scheduled Caste category.



It is eight years after the controversial death case and four months after the Congress government came to power in the state that the Telangana police closed the file. The Congress had supported the nationwide 'Justice for Vemula' campaign. The Congress leadership is yet to respond to the closure report.





The Telangana police has filed a closure report in the case of the death of University of Hyderabad (UoH) PhD scholar Rohith Vemula who died by suicide in January 2016. The closure report submitted by the police absolved the then Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, Member of Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao, and Vice Chancellor Appa Rao, ABVP leaders and Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.



