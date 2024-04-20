Telangana HC Urged to Lift Stay on Arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir

Hyderabad: The state government and the Jubilee Hills inspector has moved the Telangana High Court to vacate the stay against the arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of BRS former MLA Shakeel Ahmed, who is wanted in a 2022 accident which caused the death of a toddler.

Raheel is also accused in a case of ramming a luxury car into a security barricade in front of the Praja Bhavan in December last year. That case is being investigated by the Panjagutta police.

The court on April 10 had directed the police to not arrest Raheel in the FIR registered at Jubilee Hills police station in the car accident case of 2022. The court had directed Raheel to give an undertaking before the Magistrate court that he would appear before the investigation officer whenever he was called.

Raheel had claimed in his petition that he was being targeted for political reasons. He also explained that the police had issued lookout circulars against him in the Panjagutta case and were attempting to arrest him.



