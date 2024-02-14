Telangana HC reprimands govt for failure to register complaint of harassment victim

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar on Wednesday reprimanded the Government for not registering a complaint of a victim for an alleged body offence against her.A writ plea was filed by the victim contending that II Town Police Station, Karimnagar is not registering her complaint against the accused merely because he is the son of a District Judge.The Bench summoned Mr. Venkat, Station House Officer, II Town Police Station, Karimanagar before the court on Friday to explain his stance on why a complaint was not registered in spite of the victim waiting in the police station from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday.Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, speaking for the bench, said ‘the Government should hang in shame for not registering a complaint of a woman against alleged offence against her body.’Justice Anil K also opined that it is also the duty of the scribe in the police station to take details of a compliaint. Meanwhile, the petitioner has been directed to file an affidavit that she was waiting in the court from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday at the police station. The bench also opined that departmental enquiry will be ordered against the Station House Officer for not taking necessary action. The matter has been adjourned for the appearance of the Station House Officer.