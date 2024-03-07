Telangana HC quashes appointment of MLCs under Governor quota

Hyderabad: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected the nominations of Dasoji Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for the MLC posts under Governor quota. The Bench comprising of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti quashed the order issued in September 2023 issued by the Governor.



The HC also quashed the notification issued in Janury this year by the present Congress government recommending names of Kodandaram and American Ali Khan for the MLC posts. The HC observed that the Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, while exercising powers under Article 171(5) of the Constitution. The Bench said in the orders that it is open for the Governor to re-examine the issue of eligibility of petitioners based on the recommendation made by the Council of Ministers.



The court also obsereved that the Governor has the power to remit the matter back to the counsel of Ministers asking it either to furnish its request for re-consideration of the recommendations made.





