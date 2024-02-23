Telangana Govt to Boost Solar, Wind Power

Hyderabad: The government will encourage establishing renewable energy resources, especially solar and wind power, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday. Bhatti, who holds the energy portfolio in the Cabinet along with finance, said that renewable energy resource development had suffered in the last few years as there was no clear policy. Because of this, the state government could not avail of Central funds that were available, Bhatti said at a meeting with officials from TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation and the energy department. Bhatti instructed officials to identify locations for renewable energy plants, including waterbodies, for setting up floating solar power plants, and added that the state also had good potential to generate wind energy. He instructed officials to speed up installation of floating solar power plants on reservoirs and plan for the same with irrigation department officials.