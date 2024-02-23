Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Telangana Govt to Boost Solar, Wind Power

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 6:23 PM GMT
Telangana Govt to Boost Solar, Wind Power
x
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (DC)
Hyderabad: The government will encourage establishing renewable energy resources, especially solar and wind power, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday. Bhatti, who holds the energy portfolio in the Cabinet along with finance, said that renewable energy resource development had suffered in the last few years as there was no clear policy. Because of this, the state government could not avail of Central funds that were available, Bhatti said at a meeting with officials from TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation and the energy department. Bhatti instructed officials to identify locations for renewable energy plants, including waterbodies, for setting up floating solar power plants, and added that the state also had good potential to generate wind energy. He instructed officials to speed up installation of floating solar power plants on reservoirs and plan for the same with irrigation department officials.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mallu bhatti vikramarka energy department irrigation department 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X