Telangana govt appoints chairpersons for 37 corporations

The state government has appointed chairpersons for 37 state-run corporations. Official sources said that the orders to this effect were issued on March 14. However, it came to light late on Saturday.Congress leaders who were denied tickets to contest the recent Assembly elections due to caste, political and other equations, those who stood by the party during difficult times were accommodated in the nominated posts.Official sources said that these appointments were made ahead of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections coming into force on Saturday afternoon.The appointments to caste, weaker sections and minorities corporations were as follows: N. Preetham (SC Corporation), Nuthi Srikanth (BC Finance Corporation), Bellaiah Nayak (Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Kothaku Nagu (ST Cooperative Finance Development Corporation), Janak Prasad (Brahmin Minimum Wages Advisory Board), Kalva Sujatha (Vaishya Corporation), Jeripeti Jaipal (Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd) and M.A. Jabbar (Vice Chairman, Minorities Finance Corporation).Nerella Sharada was made head of the Women's Commission, and Bandru Shoba Rani of the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd.In agri and related services, the appointments were: S. Anvesh Reddy, (TG Seeds Development Corporation), Kasula Bala Raju (Agro Industries Corporation), Ch. Jagdishwar Rao (Irrigation Development Corporation), Janga Raghav Reddy (Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation), Manala Mohan Reddy (Cooperative Union Limited), Gyaneshwar Mudiraj (Diary Development Cooperative Federation Ltd), Mettu Sai Kumar (Fisheries Cooperative Society’s Federation Ltd) and M.A. Faheem (Telangana Foods).E. Venkatrami Reddy was appointed chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority) and K. Narender Reddy to the Satavahana Urban Development Authority.On the infrastructure front, Challa Narasimha Reddy will head the Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd), T. Nirmala Jaggareddy (Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd), Ramreddy Malreddy (Road Development Corporation Ltd), ), Manne Sateesh Kumar (Telangana State Technology Services Development Corporation) and Aitha Prakash Reddy (State Trade Promotion Corporation).In other appointments, R. Gurnath Reddy will head the Police Housing Corporation, Md Riyaz (Grandhalaya Parishad), M. Veeraiah (Telangana Vikalangula Corporation), Naidu Satyanarayana (Handicrafts Corporation), Podem Veeraiah (Forest Development Corporation), Alekhya Punjala (Sangeet Natak Academy) and N. Giridhar Reddy has been appointed to the Film Development Corporation as also Patel Ramesh Reddy (Tourism Development Corporation), K. Shiva Sena (Sports Authority of Telangana), Anil Eravath (Mineral Development Corporation) and M. Vijaya Babu, (Cooperative Housing Federation), Rayala Nageshwara Rao (Warehousing Corporation).