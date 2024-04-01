Telangana Establishes New Police Stations to Combat Rising Cyber Crimes

Nizamabad: In the backdrop of increased cyber crimes, the state government has set up exclusive cyber crime police stations (CCPS) under six police commissionerates limits. The new police stations will be operational from April 2 in Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Siddipet commissionerates.

Cybercrimes related to Rs 1 lakh and above will be registered in cyber crime police stations and investigation taken up. If the victim’s loss is below 1 lakh,he should file the case in their respective area police station only.

A DSP cadre officer will be the station house officer (SHO) for Cyber Crime Police Stations. Other staff include sub inspectors and constables to register First Information Report (FIR) copies and investigate the cases. Nizamabad CCPS DSP, Y. Venkateshwar Rao, said that the cyber crime victims should call toll-free number 1930 or complain on www.cybercrime.gov.in portal if they were cheated by cyber criminals. Calls cab also be made to 871266554 (DSP) and 8712665587 (CI) numbers to report cyber crimes.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau notified cyber security police stations in six police commissionerate limits. In addition, the state government has notified territorial jurisdiction of cyber crime police stations and allocated special courts, whereas the Telangana state cyber crimes bureau headquarters in Hyderabad has statewide jurisdiction. However, cyber crime police stations at TSCSB headquarters will take up the cyber crime cases referred by the state government, DGP, director TSCSB.

Police have noticed that the cyber crime cases are impacting national security, with international ramifications. Any cases of cyber attacks against government and critical infrastructure as also cyber crime cases wherein the loss amount exceeds Rs 3 crore will be dealt with by the state.

Cyber crime cases, where intensive technical investigation is required and a large number of victims are affected by the same fraudsters and organised gangs and the under-investigation cases with the CID will be taken up by the CCPS.

The DGP has directed the police officers to transfer the cyber crime cases as per their categorisation to the respective CCPS.