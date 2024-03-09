Telangana CM Revanth To Address Public Meeting in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy will be addressing a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Monday March 11 following an invitation by the AP Congress Committee. This will be the first visit of Revanth Reddy to Visakhapatnam after becoming the CM.

AP Congress has organised a public meeting in Visakhapatnam opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The party wants the Telangana Chief Minister to address this meeting, which is important for the party in view of the forthcoming elections.

As the TDP-BJP-JS alliance is likely to be finalised soon, Revanth Reddy's comments on the matter of privatisation would be interesting, say Congress leaders of Visakhapatnam district.

Revanth Reddy is expected to participate in three public meetings that the AP Congress is organising. The first meeting will be on Monday in Visakhapatnam. Congress leadership is trying to make this meeting successful by inviting all VSP union leaders to the meeting.

The move is to put BJP, which is a ruling party at the centre, in the defensive as far as Visakhapatnam is concerned.

It will also be interesting to see how Revanth Reddy will attack his former political mentor N. Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief on the issue of privatising the steel plant. Revanth had in the past been a Telugu Desam leader and had worked closely with Chandrababu Naidu.