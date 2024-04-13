Telangana Civil Supplies To Buy Paddy at MSP

Hyderabad: The TS Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) said that it had opened 6,919 procurement centres out of the 7,149 units ahead of the deadline.

“Paddy has been purchased at more than MSP, in around seven districts, at prices ranging from Rs 2,350 to Rs 2,900,” D.S. Chauhan, principal secretary and commissioner of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC), told mediapersons on Saturday.

At some places like Jangaon, paddy was sold at less than MSP because of the high moisture content, attributed to early harvesting. As per norms, the moisture should be 17 per cent.

The TSCSC expects to procure 60 lakh metric tonnes LMT for the 2023-24 rabi season, against the target of 75 LMT due to a fall in the area under paddy. Measures were in place to address defaults by millers, with bank guarantees under consideration post-elections. The department anticipates needing 18.85 crore gunny bags, of which 10.38 crore are available. Farmers can use toll-free helpline numbers 1967 and 180042500333 for assistance or complaints.