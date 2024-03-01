Telangana braces for above-normal heatwave days: IMD

Hyderabad: Telangana state is expected to witness more than normal heatwave days this March, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction released on Friday. February was the second warmest in over 120 years.

The forecast was contained in IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra’s press conference at Delhi, where he said India was likely to experience a warmer summer this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

Mohapatra stated that above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures were anticipated across most parts of the country.

Heatwave conditions were not expected over north and central India in March, he said. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Elaborating on the meteorological phenomena, Mohapatra emphasised that while El Nino conditions are expected to persist throughout the summer, neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter. Additionally, the onset of La Nina conditions in the second half of the monsoon season could bring relief in terms of rainfall. Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

City-based weather enthusiast T. Balaji said that according to predictions, the days and nights of comfortable weather have ended and the state is all set to get into "full fledged summer heat." He added that the next three and a half months will be hot unless "we get good summer spells which are not expected at least until the end of March."

The IMD chief also said that India recorded an average minimum temperature of 14.61ºC Celsius in February, the second highest in the month since 1901.