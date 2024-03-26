Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy Demands Judicial Probe Into Phone-Tapping Issue

Hyderabad: Police acted like the mafia under then Former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the Revanth Reddy government must conduct a comprehensive judicial probe into the phone-tapping of Opposition leaders during the BRS regime, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy demanded on Tuesday. He sought stringent action against officials and others involved in the operation.

Kishan Reddy said that the phones of the BJP leaders and their sympathisers, besides the party office staff, were tapped during the BRS rule. “KCR is solely responsible for this crime. He his Cabinet colleagues have behaved in a heinous manner. The judicial probe will only expose their criminal actions,” Kishan Reddy said.

He said the probe must cover the role for Chandrashekar Rao, former DGP, police officials and retired employees on deputation. “KCR acted like a dictator and ran a mafia rule. He is still behaving like a Nizam. He is still thinking that he is in power.”

Referring to BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao calling BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s arrest vindictive, Kishan Reddy dared Chandrashekar Rao, Rama or any BRS leader to state openly that she had not interfered in preparing Delhi liquor sale model, that the liquor cartel had not worked under her direction, that she was not involved in talks with AAP leaders and that crores of rupees had not changed hands without her involvement.

“If KCR has any integrity, he must respond,” Kishan Reddy said and added that the BJP was ready to present details involving Kavitha’s role in the liquor scam. “If Kavitha is innocent, why have the courts not given her bail.”

Speaking about an incident at Chengicherla on Holi when tribal women sustained grievous injuries in an attack by members of a community, Kishan Reddy said that the police under the pressure from MIM leaders had been acting in a biased manner and filed petty cases against the accused instead those of attempt to murder. “Many accused have already fled the state,” he said.

Kishan Reddy asked the government to close the slaughter house in Chengicherla as they had been violating norms for 30 years “Mafia elements are operating the slaughterhouses and acting like goons,” he alleged. He said that the BJP had complained to the National Tribal Commission and the National Women’s Commission.