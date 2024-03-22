Telangana BJP Election Management Committee Reviews the Campaign Strategies and Poll Arrangements

Hyderabad: The state BJP election management committee reviewed the campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha polls. with a focus to promote the use of the latest technology to reach out to the people.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy planning, coordination and implementation of election-related activities including preparation for the campaign meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and star campaigners including party Chief Ministers. A committee will take care of ther travel and transport arrangements.

The party also reviewed information sharing and feedback between the state unit and the party’s election control room at Delhi and with the party’s president J.P. Nadda, as well as resolution of election-related complaints from the districts.

Party parliamentary board member Dr K. Laxman, MP, and incharges of different sub-committees involved in poll management participated in the meeting.