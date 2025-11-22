Tejas Crash Unfortunate, Says Shekhawat as Probe Begins

Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday described the crash of an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show as "unfortunate," adding that no definitive conclusions can be drawn until a full investigation is completed.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat said, "This is unfortunate; it is a matter of investigation. No comments can be made until the complete investigation."

Meanwhile, defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) suggested that the crash may have occurred due to the pilot losing control or suffering a blackout caused by high g-forces. He stressed that the exact cause will only be known after the cockpit data is retrieved.

Expressing his condolences over the death of Wing Commander Naman Syal, Captain Gaur said, "It is sad that our Tejas jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show and our brave pilot lost his life. From the visuals, it seems the jet lost control during acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout."

He explained that excessive gravitational force can cause a pilot to lose consciousness despite wearing a G-suit, which prevents blood from pooling in the legs.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot's death after the Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames during an aerial display at the show. The IAF said a court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

Local media reported that the crash occurred soon after take-off, with videos showing thick black smoke rising from the site. An eyewitness told Khaleej Times, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was."