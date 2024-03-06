Technical Education Department Signs MoU To Help Students

Vijayawada: The AP Department of Technical Education (DTE) that runs polytechnic colleges has signed an MoU with AVERA, a leading player in the automotive industry, during the Bhavitha programme.

DTE commissioner Nagarani and Avera CEO Venkata Ramana, signed the papers in the presence of finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, principal secretary Suresh Kumar, Skills development department MD Vinod Kumar.

Nagarani emphasized the pivotal role of academia-industry collaboration in shaping the polytechnic education landscape. She highlighted the importance of offering practical training experiences for polytechnic students within Avera, equipping them with knowledge of the latest EV (electric vehicle) technologies.

The Avera CEO said the collaboration with the technical education department signified a commitment to providing comprehensive training and upskilling opportunities for both faculty and students alike.

By aligning with academic institutions, Avera aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a talent pool that is not only competent but also adaptable to the dynamic demands of the industry, he said.