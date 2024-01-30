TD Yet To Finalise Nominees for Assembly Segments in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Opposition is yet to confirm its candidates for the Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam city, which they secured in the 2019 elections. While the party won Visakhapatnam East (Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu), Visakhapatnam North (Ganta Srinivasa Rao), Visakhapatnam West (PVGR Naidu), and Visakhapatnam South (Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar) initially, Ganesh Kumar switched to YSRC in 2020. However, the party lost Gajuwaka, Bheemili, and Pendurthi.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, a three-time consecutive winner, is optimistic about his chances this time, but the TD leadership is struggling to find candidates for the other constituencies, except for Visakhapatnam East.

For the Bheemili constituency, the party has shortlisted four candidates—Ganta Srinivasa Rao, M. Bharat, Korada Rajababu, and Pasarla Prasad. However, candidates for the remaining constituencies are yet to be announced.

PVGR Naidu (Ganababu), a three-time winner, is facing opposition from the second rung of leadership. Last week, the vice president of the party, Pasarla Prasad, and other senior leaders expressed concerns that Ganababu has become a burden for the party. Prasad mentioned that party leaders are actively seeking a suitable replacement.

A similar situation exists in Visakhapatnam North, where Ganta Srinivasa Rao became inactive after resigning due to proposals to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Srinivasa Rao is not willing to contest from the North and has expressed a preference for the Bheemili seat, which he won in 2014 and became a minister.

Prasad suggested that if Gajuwaka is allotted to Jana Sena, the aspiring candidate, and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao may be asked to contest Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha. Uncertainty also prevails in Pendurthi and Visakhapatnam South. Former MLA Gandi Babji has been appointed in charge of Visakhapatnam South, but there is a possibility he might be shifted to Pendurthi, where he won in the past.

TD sources indicate that the finalisation of Visakhapatnam candidates will occur after the party's national president Chandrababu Naidu addresses public meetings in Tekkali in Srikakulam district and Madugula in Anakapalli district.