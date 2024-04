Vijayawada: Telugu Desam has suspended six party leaders on charges of violating the party norms here on Monday.

They are: Siveri Abraham from Araku Assembly segment, Meena Geetha from Vizianagaram Assembly segment, Paramata Syam Kumar from Amalapuram Assembly segment, Mudiam Surya Chandra Rao from Polavaram Assembly segment, Vetukuri Venkata Siva Rama Raju from Undi Assembly segment and Jadda Rajasekhar from Satyavedu Assembly segment.