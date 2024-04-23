TD Plotted To Kill Ram Gopal Varma: Posani

Vijayawada: Tollywood comedian-turned-politician Posani Krishna Murali has alleged that the Telugu Desam leadership had plotted to assassinate renowned director Ram Gopal Varma. "I have solid information about the plan to eliminate him,” he claimed.

According to Murali, the scheme was devised by a veteran journalist’s son Anil. ”I learned about it through some Kamma sources close to the TDP," he said.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he asserted that Anil had shared his plan with TD leader Rajesh Kilaru, who subsequently discussed it with Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh.

Allegedly, even Lokesh gave his approval to eliminate RGV. But when the matter was brought to Naidu's attention, he “vetoed” the plan.

Posani stated, "Naidu stated that RGV is a deranged individual and the TD wouldn't gain anything by killing him. Therefore, he instructed Lokesh and others to abandon the plan. I am grateful to Naidu for sparing Varma from a potential assassination."

However, Posani alleged that Naidu possessed a criminal mindset and wouldn't hesitate to eliminate his rivals if deemed necessary.

"Sometimes, I am fearful of his intentions. This was evident from the recent attempt to murder chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. I don't mind if you eliminate me. But please, for god's sake, don't make any attempt on Jagan's life. He is a man of the people. His death would be akin to killing five crore people," he pleaded.

Posani also criticized Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory remarks against Jagan Reddy. "Pawan Kalyan took offense when Jagan mentioned about his four wives. Yes, you indeed have had four wives, not three. In fact, you have a fifth wife on the waiting list," he alleged.

Posani claimed to have his sources in the film industry to substantiate Pawan Kalyan's alleged fourth and fifth marriages.