TD Lodges Complaint Against YSRC With ECI

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MLA, Payyavula Keshav, penned a letter to the Chief Election Officer, Election Commission of India, expressing concern over the pressure exerted by YSRC leaders on Uvarakonda police officials to fabricate false cases, especially those pertaining to SC/ST issues, in order to restrain TD cadre from engaging in active political activities during campaign tours. He also highlighted that YSRC leaders are compelling officials to reopen rowdy sheets against the TD cadre, summon TD sympathisers to police stations to bind over cases, and facilitate the closure of rowdy sheets against YSRC activists. Keshav said, “Unless the local police officials and election authorities align with the expectations of public and adhere to the instructions of ECI, New Delhi, there is a serious risk of the entire electoral process being marred by violence and unlawful activities,” he wrote.