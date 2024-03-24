Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

TD Lodges Complaint Against YSRC With ECI

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
24 March 2024 2:40 PM GMT
TD Lodges Complaint Against YSRC With ECI
x
Telugu Desam MLA Payyavula Keshav. (Facebook)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam MLA, Payyavula Keshav, penned a letter to the Chief Election Officer, Election Commission of India, expressing concern over the pressure exerted by YSRC leaders on Uvarakonda police officials to fabricate false cases, especially those pertaining to SC/ST issues, in order to restrain TD cadre from engaging in active political activities during campaign tours. He also highlighted that YSRC leaders are compelling officials to reopen rowdy sheets against the TD cadre, summon TD sympathisers to police stations to bind over cases, and facilitate the closure of rowdy sheets against YSRC activists. Keshav said, “Unless the local police officials and election authorities align with the expectations of public and adhere to the instructions of ECI, New Delhi, there is a serious risk of the entire electoral process being marred by violence and unlawful activities,” he wrote.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
payyavula keshav New Delhi YSRC leaders 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X