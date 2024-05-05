TD complains to CEC on lapses in postal ballots

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam party has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner about certain lapses in the postal ballots.



TD senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar addressed a letter to the CEC of Election Commission of India here on Saturday, complaining about conduct of postal voting without sharing the list of voters. He alleged that the Returning Officers concerned were not sharing the details of postal ballot voters except for 12 Assembly segments out of a total of 175. He alleged that the employees who attended the voting could not find their names in the voters list, in many places.



The TD leader complained that though the gazetted officers were to be placed at the Facilitation Centre to attest the declaration of the employee voting but either they were absent or appending signatures without putting their stamps and expressed apprehension that it may cause such votes to be declared as invalid.



