Tata’s Space Arm TAS Sends Its First Satellite Into Space

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, India’s leading private sector player in aerospace and defence sectors, on Monday deployed into space its first satellite TSAT-1A in space. The Tata satellite was sent into space as part of the Bandwagon-1 mission, which was launched by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on April 7, 2024.

TSAT-1A has been assembled in TASL’s Assembly, Integration and Testing plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka. This achievement follows the collaboration signed between TASL and Satellogic in November 2023, leveraging the expertise of Nasdaq-listed Satellogic to develop and integrate an advanced Earth Observation satellite in India and TASL’s capability to undertake complex system integration.

Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, of TASL, said, “This is a first step. Our partnership with Satellogic has enabled us to deliver an assembled and tested in India, best-in-class, sub-metre optical satellite that was launched by SpaceX. We are grateful for the support we have received from various Indian government authorities for required permissions.”

TSAT-1A will deliver high-resolution optical satellite images with increased collection capacity, dynamic range, and low-latency delivery through its multispectral and hyperspectral capabilities.