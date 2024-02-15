Tarun Joshi Takes Charge As Rachakonda Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer Tarun Joshi, who took over as Rachakonda police commissioner on Wednesday, said his top priorities would be to maintain peace and security, the safety of women and the welfare of staff.

He said special measures would be taken to prevent traffic problems and road accidents, while speaking to senior officials of the commissionerate.

“We will clamp down on the supply and use of drugs. We will conduct awareness programmes to prevent the youth from falling victim to drugs,” Joshi said. She Teams will be strengthened for the safety of women.

On the growing menace of cybercrimes, Joshi said stern measures would be taken to curb to protect the people, and awareness programmes would be organised so that they do not fall victim.

Joshi has served as additional commissioner of the Rachakonda commissionerate and is stated to have a deep understanding of the area. Joshi said he would work in coordination with the three commissionerates, serve the people and ensure that public problems are resolved quickly.

He called on the officers and staff to work in coordination and control crime so that citizens do not have to fear crime.

DCPs Yadadri Rajesh Chandra, Padmaja, Praveen Kumar, S.B. Karunakar, Indira, Muralidhar and other officers participated in the meeting.