Tamilians Demand Parity From Political Parties

Hyderabad: The Tamil community is present in large numbers in Jawaharngar, Yapral, Trimulgherry, Lothkunta, RK puram, Ammuguda, Valluvarnagar, Venkatapuram, Karkhana, Kakaguda, Central Battery, Lal Bazaar, Mudfort, Bowenpally and Kandiguda in Kamalanagar.

Their vote share is around four to five lakh in GHMC limits. They form a power group in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment and in Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital

The community alleged that political parties have been neglecting them for the past several years. The BRS government, which built ‘bhavans’ to several communities, had ignored them.

V. Jeevakan, belonging to the Aruva Mala community, said “the community is neglected by all political parties. We are only seen as a vote bank. It is only when one of us makes it to legislative bodies that our voice will be heard. The community needs a good platform which can bring them together.”

Pooswamy Jayaraman, president of Jai Jawaharnagar colony, said, “the community is having several issues, which need to be addressed on a priority basis. This time we want the parties to take us also into consideration and not just as a vote bank.”