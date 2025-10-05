Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against Varsity Bill’s Reference to the President

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Governor R.N. Ravi’s decision to reserve the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025 for the President’s consideration instead of granting assent as advised by the State Cabinet.

The State government has sought directions from the apex court to declare the Governor’s decision, along with all consequential actions arising from it, as illegal, unconstitutional, and void ab initio. It has also requested the court to direct the Governor to act under Article 200 of the Constitution (grant of assent) in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Governor Ravi had earlier reserved the Bill for President Droupadi Murmu’s consideration. The Bill, passed by the State Legislative Assembly earlier this year, proposes the establishment of Kalaignar University in Kumbakonam by bifurcating Bharathidasan University. The new institution aims to serve the higher education needs of students from Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts.

The proposed university is named after former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, father of the incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Once established, Stalin will serve as the first Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

The Kalaignar University Bill is one of two legislations referred to the President by the Governor. The second Bill seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Act to empower the State government to appoint and remove the Vice-Chancellor.

Both Bills were passed by the Assembly in April and later sent to the Governor for assent. State higher education minister Govi Chezhiyan had earlier announced that the new university is expected to commence operations in the 2025-26 academic year.