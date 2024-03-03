Taher Appointed As Urdu Academy State Chief

Nizamabad: Senior Congress leader Taher Bin Hamdan was appointed chairman of the Telangana State Urdu Academy on Saturday. After his appointment, Taher along with Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and thanked him for the opportunity.

Hamdan began his career as a Youth Congress president in early 1970s. He unsuccessfully contested in the 1985, 1994 and 2018 Assembly from Nizamabad and Bodhan constituencies. Taher also served as in-charge zilla parishad chairman and district Congress committee president. Presently, he is serving as TPCC vice president.

Congress leaders and activists expressed happiness over elevation of the senior leader as the head of a state-level organisation. Hamdan is native of Sirikonda mandal and he is close associate of Sudarshan Reddy. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Hamdan said he would strive hard for the promotion of Urdu language and welfare of minorities.