Suspended DSP Tapped Phones of Revanth and His Former Boss DGP

Hyderabad: Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) DSP Dugyala Praneet Rao, who was suspended by DGP Ravi Gupta on Tuesday for misuse of power, had allegedly tapped the phones of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy when he was in the Opposition, and also the former DGP during the BRS government.

In the suspension order, Ravi Gupta stated that it had come to his notice that Praneet Rao, had exhibited gross misconduct in contravention of his duties on his accord, abused his official position, displayed authoritarian behaviour, failed to maintain absolute integrity, and violated legal procedures.

The DGP’s notice said Rao had utilised the dedicated leased line internet connectivity, meant to be used exclusively for the SIB team for the purpose. He also removed and replaced 42 hard disks in systems which included desktops, and laptops located in the SOT logger room, thereby erasing important CDR, IMEI, and IPDR data of the special operations team (SOT) targets from the database.

CDR refers to call data records, IMEI is the International Mobile Equipment Identity which is unique to each gadget, and IPDR is Internet Protocol Detail Record Description which provides information about internet protocol-based service usage.

“Further, Praneet Rao dismantled HDDs (hard disk drives) by tripping the main power supply at the SIB building with an intention to disable the CCTV cameras, leading to the destruction of all available data with criminal intent, which is unbecoming of an officer of a disciplined force. He, thus, violated Rule 3 of TSCS (Conduct) Rules,” the DGP stated in the suspension order.

Rao, the DGP order said, should continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings or termination of all proceedings relating to the charges.

During the period, he has been posted as DSP at the District Crime Records Bureau in Rajanna Sircilla district, and should not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission. He would be paid a subsistence allowance equivalent to the leave salary on half-pay leave.

Praneet Rao, a 2007 batch officer, worked in various districts and was posted to the SIB after the formation of the BRS government in 2014. A cousin of former IPS Prabhakar Rao, Rao was reportedly given accelerated promotion against the rules by the previous government.