Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme

15 Feb 2024 5:56 AM GMT
Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Image)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered the landmark verdict on the electoral bonds scheme striking down it as “unconstitutional”. The apex court delivered a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the centre's electoral bond scheme which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties. A constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra heard a batch of cases challenging the electoral bonds scheme, before delivering the much-anticipated verdict.


The Union government, notified the controversial electoral bonds scheme in January, 2018, as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties in order to bring transparency in political funding.
