Supreme Court Revives Original Logo, Removes Glass Partitions Under CJI Gavai

Supreme Court, under Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, has restored its original emblem and removed glass partitions installed in its corridors for centralized air-conditioning. Lawyers and employees criticized the partitions for making the building less accessible and disrupting natural movement and airflow. The SCBA and Advocates-on-Record Association had called the partitions unnecessary and poorly planned, citing insufficient consultation.

The Supreme Court has reversed two recent decisions under Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, reviving its first emblem and eliminating the glass partitions that were put in place in its corridors. The glass panels were installed in the last administration for centralized air-conditioning. But they drew flak from lawyers and employees, who complained that the new configuration made the old building inaccessible and broke up the natural flow of movement and air. Several members of the legal fraternity, including the SCBA and the Advocates-on-Record Association, had expressed dismay earlier, terming the glass buildings as unnecessary and ill-conceived. They also indicated that the decision to build them had been made without sufficient consultation.

As yet, there has been no official reaction from the earlier leadership. However, initial responses within the Bar have been very positive, with some terming the action a prudent correction. It's not only about design. To many in the legal community, these changes represent a larger concept that institutions such as the Supreme Court ought to remain grounded in their origins, particularly in an era in which change is often quickest and most top-down.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.