Support price to allies instead of MSP for farmers: Akhilesh Yadav on Budget

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that while the INDIA bloc leaders were demanding Minimum Support Price for farmers, the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, showed that the BJP has given "support price" to their allies.



"We all, especially the Samajwadi Party, were demanding that farmers should get MSP so that their income doubles. But here we are seeing that the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their (BJP) government, rather than the farmers...," Yadav who participated in the INDIA bloc protest against the Budget at the Parliament complex said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.



"You are first giving jobs and then creating these jobs in such a haphazard way that the future of youth will not be secured. What will happen after the internship? Who will give them jobs?" the Samajwadi Party chief said.





"The government could not take any concrete step regarding inflation. Even if you are giving some benefits to the middle class, essentially you are taking it back owing to inflation," he said.



The Samajwadi Party chief also claimed that Uttar Pradesh did not get any substantial allocation from the Budget because people from Lucknow have angered those in Delhi.



"Uttar Pradesh did not get anything. UP should have got a double benefit from Delhi and Lucknow from the double-engine government. I think the people of Lucknow have angered the people of Delhi. Its result is visible in the budget. So what is the benefit of the double engine?" Yadav said.



The Kannauj MP further suggested that it will not be practical to control floods in Bihar alone unless floods in the upper planes, in neighbouring Nepal and Uttar Pradesh are not brought into check.



"If you want to control floods in Bihar, how can you do so without stopping floods in Uttar Pradesh, Nepal?" he questioned.



Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that the Union Budget presented on Tuesday is just "drama" and the promises on paper will not be implemented.



"This budget doesn't deserve a reaction. This is just a drama. Promises which will be kept in papers will not be implemented," Bachchan said speaking to ANI.



Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav who also participated in the INDIA bloc protest said that Uttar Pradesh was not even named in the Budget document.



"Forget about giving anything to Uttar Pradesh, it was not even named (in the Budget)...To save the government, they are giving funds to some and ignoring the others," Yadav said speaking to ANI.



The opposition INDIA bloc MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, against the Union Budget.



Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Dola Sen were also seen participating in the protest.