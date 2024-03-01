Sunitha Seeks Quick Completion of Viveka Case Investigation

Anantapur: Dr. N. Sunitha, daughter of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, who had been murdered about five years ago, alleged that investigation into the case has not yet been completed due to interference by the ruling YSRC party.

Speaking to media in New Delhi on Friday, Sunitha demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's role in the case be investigated. She appealed to people of Andhra Pradesh not to vote for YSRC, as she will not get justice in her father’s murder case, as investigation in the case will further be delayed if Jagan Mohan Reddy comes back to power.

The former MP’s daughter observed that the CBI, which is investigating the case, had not been able to arrest MP Avinash Reddy, who is an accused in the case, as a tense atmosphere had been created in Kurnool when the investigating agency went to arrest the MP.

Sunitha observed that cases have been filed against even CBI officers investigating her father's murder.

Replying to a question, the former MP’s daughter said she has not yet decided about contesting the forthcoming elections.