Sun spoils Sunday in Telangana

Hyderabad: People stayed indoors across Telangana, except for essential work, as temperatures across Telangana state soared past the 40º Celsius mark on Sunday. The mercury shot up to 44ºC at Nidamanoor, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Gadwal districts.

Nidamanoor was the hottest place in the state with the mercury at 44.5°C, while Shaikpet was the hottest area in the city with a maximum of 41.5°C.

While a three-day heatwave triggered a talk of heatwave in the state, the weather department hinted that relief may be on the horizon with rainfall being forecast in the state starting from Monday.

The IMD Hyderabad predicted that parts of the state will experience rainfall over the next three days, offering temporary respite from the intense heat. Although the relief is welcome, the IMD warns that the high temperatures may persist after the initial three-day period.

While Hyderabad is not expected to witness any downpour in the coming days, temperatures are likely to decrease across the city due to rainfall in other parts of the state.

In specific areas such as Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Nalgonda, the IMD anticipates a decrease in temperatures by up to 4º C over the next two days. However, isolated pockets in Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to continue experiencing intense conditions on April 8.

No heatwave alerts were issued for April 9 and 10, but a rainfall alert has been issued for the northern parts of the state. The IMD cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in several districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Medak, and Kamareddy.

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on Monday indicates a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 40ºC and 27 ºC, respectively.