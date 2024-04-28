Summer Camps Turn Launchpad To Attract Long-Term Patrons

Hyderabad: Summer camps are the flavour of the season. Apart from sports, classes teaching dance, music, theatre and fitness are flourishing, providing avenues for both creative expression and physical well-being. Organisers are also ensuring that participants stay engaged in their chosen disciplines beyond the vacation.

With busy schedules hindering people from dedicating time to beneficial activities for mental and physical health, the summer break emerges as a prime opportunity for such an engagement. In an attempt to cash in on this demand, several organisations have come up in the city to offer training in various activities.

Sravya Manasa, a choreographer at a hub for various art forms, said, “Our organisation serves as a platform for music, dance, theatre, and fitness. The summer vacation presents an ideal launchpad for introducing these art forms to those interested in learning them.”

According to David Jude, who works at a gym, “We have introduced dance and other aerobic fitness programmes for fitness enthusiasts. With summer drawing more clients, our aim is to sustain their interest year-round.”

Continuing its 60-year-old tradition, YMCA Secunderabad is hosting a summer camp for children aged between five and 16. The camp offers a blend of fun and learning, providing a safe space for children to explore new activities, fostering independence, friendship, and social skills. Apart from sports, the camp offers training in taekwondo, drawing, painting, personality development and grooming, fashion and modeling, calligraphy, and cursive writing.

Then there is the ever-popular GHMC summer coaching camps that draw thousands of children for a small fee and are held for a month.