Sule Opposes Anti-Urban Naxal Bill, Calls It Threat to Fundamental Rights

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday opposed the proposed bill to check the ‘Urban Naxal’ — the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024. She said that the Maharashtra government’s decision undermines the fundamental rights of citizens and would establish police-raj.

The Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat has appealed to the citizens and non-government organisations among others, to submit suggestions and objections till April 1 on the Bill. The state Assembly during the Winter Session had referred the Bill to a committee headed by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“The Maharashtra government has decided to introduce a new bill that undermines the fundamental rights of citizens. Through this bill, the right of common people to speak against the government will be taken away. In a truly healthy democracy, dissenting opinions are respected. The principle of democracy also values opposition voices, as they ensure that those in power remain accountable and respect public opinion,” Ms Sule said in a statement posted on X.

The NCP (SP) leader argued that the definition of “illegal acts” in the BIll gives unlimited powers to government agencies, which could be misused against individuals, institutions, or organisations that express constructive opposition in a democratic manner. Questioning the government’s intentions, she said, “By granting the administration unchecked powers, there is a risk that individuals may be harassed out of sheer vindictiveness. Criticizing government policies and decisions, peacefully protesting, or organizing marches could all be deemed illegal acts. This bill disregards the principles of ideological diversity and directly infringes upon citizens' constitutional rights.”

The Bill was first tabled in July 2024 under the then-Eknath Shinde-led government during the monsoon session. However, it could not be passed at that time. It was presented by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly on December 8 last year. It describes unlawful activities as indulging in or propagating acts of violence, vandalism or other acts generating fear and apprehension in the public.

The government has denied that the Bill is aimed to suppress genuine dissent and insisted that its objective is to weed out ‘urban naxals’. The Bill is crafted on the lines of the Public Security Act passed by Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for effective monitoring of unlawful activities of Naxal frontal organisations or similar organisations.