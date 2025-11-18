 Top
Suicide Bombing Misunderstood Concept: Umar Nabi

18 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST

There are multiple arguments and contradictions about the concept of suicide bombing, he says in the video

Dr Umar NAbi (X.com)

In a new video of Red Fort attacker Dr Umar Nabi which is being widely circulated in the social media, he is seen talking in detail about the concept of suicide bombing and trying to glorify it as a martyrdom.

"One of the very misunderstood concept is concept of suicide bombing. It is martyrdom operation in Islam. There are multiple arguments and contradictions against the concept of it (suicide bombing). When a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a specific time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation, " Umar said in the video.




DC Web Desk
