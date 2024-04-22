Submit minutes of meeting on gun licence surrender: HC tells top cop

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed Rachakonda commissioner of police to produce minutes of the meeting of a screening committee for surrendering weapons in light of the election code. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by D.V. Rao, appearing as a party in person, who contended that the commissioner had issued proceedings without following the due process. The petitioner contended that since 2014 he has been exempted from surrendering the licence since he does not fall under the category which is mandated to surrender the gun licence.

Avinash Desai, senior counsel, appearing on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the guidelines had been issued for surrendering gun licences, and within the city limits the commissioner gives instructions pertaining to the same. Mahesh Raje, appearing on behalf of the state government, said that the minutes of the screening committee shall be placed before the court. The bench directed the government to file the minutes in a sealed cover before the court by Tuesday.

Civic body told to submit written instructions



Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed counsel appearing for GHMC to get written instructions in a writ petition alleging violation of provisions of the GHMC Act and Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Shri Sarveshwar Dall Mill and three others challenging the action of the civic body in utilising the petitioner's land for road widening at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad.

The petitioner contended that such an action of the GHMC without following procedure under Section 147 of the GHMC Act and without paying compensation as per the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 was illegal and arbitrary. Counsel for the petitioners argued that in May 2022, GHMC officials took steps for road widening at the Bandlaguda Y junction and during the said process the petitioner's land was affected.

As per the assurance of the officials that they would pay compensation to the petitioners, no objections were raised at the time of demolition of a portion of their property. The officers completed road widening by acquiring the property without paying compensation. He further argued that GHMC issued notices calling for settlement and suggested opting for the the transfer of development rights (TDR) scheme instead of compensation.

As the petitioners refused and requested compensation for the land, the officers disapproved of the same. The judge was of the view that if the petitioners refused the TDR the next alternative was to offer the compensation. Standing counsel requested the court to adjourn the matter to seek written instructions. The matter will be heard on April 25.



HC grants protection for harvesting fish



Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court granted police protection to members of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Limited, Hasnabad, Vikarabad, for harvesting fish in lakes within the area of operation of the society. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the society, which said that the Kodangal station house officer and others had failed to consider the representation of the petitioner society made on April 16 and not issuing any directions for protecting the members of the petitioner society at the time of harvesting fish in Pedda Cheruvu, Kunta Alledu, Kunta Bantavani, Kunta Podavu, and Poshireddy Kunta, which are located within the area of operation of the society for the fishing year 2023-24.



Counsel for the petitioner argued that there was a threat to the members of the society from adversaries and persons residing in the surrounding area at the time of harvesting the fish. After hearing the parties, the judge directed police to provide protection to the members of the said society for the purpose expressed in the representation.

