Students Initiative Takes a Child Labourer Back to School

Hyderabad: In a heartening turn of events, three compassionate students, undertaking fieldwork on child labour, stumbled upon a saddening reality — a young boy, out of school for two years, compelled to assist his father in construction work.

Determined to make a difference to his life, the trio, with the guidance of their teacher, embarked on a mission to convince the boy's father. Their efforts bore fruit as he relented, leading to the boy's enrolment in the eighth grade at their residential school.

This humane act is a manifestation of the broader ‘moral education’ initiative, a collaborative effort between the state education department and COVA Peace Network.

Under this program, students across government, private, and residential schools transcend traditional classroom learning, delving into topics like child labour, dowry, care of elders and participatory budgeting through experiential learning, promoters of the initiative said.

Impressed by their success, the education department and COVA peace network announced plans to expand the compassionate citizenship program (CCP) to 3000 schools across 22 districts, starting from the academic year 2024-25.

In a celebratory event held on Saturday, CCP’s project works display showcased 250 projects covering all their earmarked segments.

Men of eminence like R. Venkat Reddy of MVF, Dr Kiran Kumar from Woxsen University and educationist Maharukh Driver, among others, presented prizes and certificates to the achievers.

The event was dedicated to the memory of past presidents of COVA Peace Network-Egbert Samraj, Anand Raj Varma, Omim Maneckshaw Debara and Naheed Banu.