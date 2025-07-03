Strong India will Contribute to Stable World: PM Modi in Ghana

Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world as he pushed for credible and effective reforms in the global governance in the wake of changing circumstances.In his address to the Parliament in Ghana, Modi also said that progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world," Prime Minister Modi, who is here on a two-day visit, said.

Noting that India is the fastest-growing emerging economy, Modi said that on the foundations of stable polity and governance, India will soon become the third-largest economy.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the world order created after World War II is changing fast.

"The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale," he said, adding that the changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance.