Strict Ban on Mobile Phones During Jagannath’s Bahuda Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: The newly appointed chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Padhee on Friday made it clear that no mobile phones will be allowed on chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during the Bahuda Yatra or return journey of the deities from Srigundicha temple to Srimandir.



Speaking to reporters in Puri, Padhee said that whatever rituals are there, they can be streamlined and conducted properly. The district and the temple administration will take steps and work in coordination in this regard.

According to Padhee, stern action will be taken against those indulging in indiscipline.

“We have found that some unauthorised persons are climbing the chariots and carrying mobile phones. No mobile phone can be used on chariots and cannot click pictures,” said the SJTA chief administrator.

According to Padhee, discussions with various Niojogs have already been done, and a meeting will be held today.

"We hope they will cooperate so that there is no bad name to culture," said Padhee, adding that the servitors have also agreed to cooperate.

On the Adapa Mandap Bije mishap that took place on Tuesday, the new SJTA chief administrator said, “We seek forgiveness from the Lord for whatever happened. As per the decision of the Managing Committee, a committee has been formed and we should wait for its report. The Temple administration will certainly focus on it so that such incidents do not recur."