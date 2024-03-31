Congress Asks KCR To Stop Visiting Drought Hit Regions

Hyderabad: TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, the party’s Bhongir Lok Sabha candidate, on Sunday asked former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to stop visiting drought-hit areas in Thungathurthy as the BRS government had failed to dig a two-km canal for the Bayyanna stream to provide water to the constituency.

In a video message, the Congress leader said a seven-km stretch of the canal was dug by the Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy to bring water to Rudrama Devi lake, but the BRS government had not completed the rest of the work.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Rao had promised to make the area evergreen by bringing 3.5 tmc ft of water during his election campaigns but had failed to deliver.

TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan accused Rao of trying to provoke farmers during his visit to Suryapet. He said Rao was doing this to distract the people from the allegations of corruption and misrule.

Addressing the media, Niranjan blamed Rao for the delay in waiving farm loans which was due to the BRS government emptying the state’s coffers. Rao would be taught a lesson by the people if he misled them about the Congress government which was providing water and power supply.