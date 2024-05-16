Top
Stop Spreading Lies on Power Cuts, Worker Fed Tells BRS

DC Correspondent
16 May 2024 5:54 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Both working and retired electricity employees of the state, especially those from TSSPDCL, TS Transco, and TS Genco on Thursday came down heavily on the BRS for what they called spreading lies against them over power cuts.

The Gazetted, Non-Gazetted and Retired Employees Federation, an umbrella outfit of power sector employees, said false statements by the political party have not only defamed the current government, which is trying hard to free the corporation of its debts but also demoralised the workforce.

President of the federation A. Shanker said, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has given special attention to the development of the state’s power sector and posted an efficient officer at the helm. Similarly, electricity workers are working tirelessly to supply uninterrupted power to 1.82 crore consumers.”

He said actions have been taken against errant staff and officials who neglected their duties. He, however, appealed to the authorities to forgive and drop proceedings against them.

