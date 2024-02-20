Stern Action Against Assaulters of Photojournalist: SP K.K.N. Anburajan

Anantapur: Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan on Monday said stringent action will be taken against the persons who attacked a photographer at the Siddham meeting on Sunday.

The SP also offered protection with a 10 member special party exclusively towards security of media at every programme, if the journalists agree. The journalist associations, opposition parties and organisations took out a protest at SP office on Monday demanding serious action over the attack on the photographer during Siddham meeting.

Reacting to the incident, SP Anburajan said the police teams were on job to identify the persons in the mob who attacked the hotojournalist. Meanwhile, the SP also directed the cyber wing inspector to register a case over a social media post that the attacks will be continued on the journalists.

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu alleged the YSRC government was provoking cadres to attack journalists at the meetings to terrorise the media. He demanded action against the attackers. Meanwhile, the victim Sri Krishna was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad following serious injuries and suspecting damage of internal organs in the attack.