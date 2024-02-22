State to release training calendar for youth, says Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: State government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the state government would release a training calendar to provide skill development training to the youth belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities communities.

Shabbir Ali was speaking at a review meeting with the officials of SC and BC welfare departments.

He urged the officials to study the Central schemes and explore ways to secure more funds for the state.

The BRS government did not use Central funds for the betterment of the weaker sections.

The state was entitled to receive `20 crore each for the construction of 97 SC girls' hostels, and for the boys' hostels the contribution was to be in the 60:40 ratio. This was not explored solely to avoid the payment of `4 crore to show the utilisation certificate.