State seeks EC nod to compensate farmers for crop loss

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that officials had identified 920 acres where crops were damaged by the recent rains, in addition to the 2,200 acres identified earlier in Rangareddy, Jangaon and Nirmal districts.

The government has asked permission from the state election commission to approve payment of compensation for crop loss at a time when the model code of conduct is in force. The minister thanked the commission for allowing distribution of green manure seeds before the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, the civil supplies department has called for precautionary measures to protect paddy from unexpected rains by arranging tarpaulins. It has directed the immediate shifting of paddy to mills. So far 6.75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased from 1,01,121 farmers at 7,109 centres.