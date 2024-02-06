State Gets New Bharosa Centers and FSL Website for TS

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated eight Bharosa centres at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli and Wanaparthy districts.

The expansion of Bharosa centres reaffirms the police commitment to enhance victim-centric services and foster a safer environment for all citizens, Gupta said.

Gupta also unveiled a user-friendly website for the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Speaking at the event, Shikha Goel, additional DGP, women safety, said the Bharosa centres were inaugurated in 2013 based on Supreme Court guidelines for establishing one-stop centres for women victims of crime.

Till December last, the centres had helped minor victims in 4,782 Pocso cases and 1,163 rape victims. The centres provide counselling, legal aid, and medical assistance.