State employees give ultimatum to AP government

Vijayawada: Government employees led by APJAC Amaravati have given an ultimatum to the AP government that they would launch a protest if their issues are not resolved by February 22.

APJAC Amaravati held an emergency state secretariat meeting chaired by its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu here on Friday.

Venkateswarlu said about Rs 20,000 crore was pending from the government by way of dues to the employees. About Rs 5,000 crore should be paid to them by the end of March for GPF/surrender leaves/medical reimbursement etc.

He said that the decision to raise the age limit to 62 years for Gurukuls, Societies and public sector employees was not implemented yet. “The order of regularization of contract employees must be issued immediately.”

He said, “We have requested the government to clarify the issue of release of the three DAs pending for government employees, but there yet is no response.”

Venkateswarlu demanded that the ministerial sub-committee should immediately discuss the issues raised by them on Feb 12 and an immediate clarification should be given to the unions.

The APJAC leaders gave an ultimatum that otherwise, on Feb 22, the APJAC Amaravati state working committee meeting will be held in Vijayawada. “We will announce an action plan in this meeting to press the government to solve the employees’ problems.”